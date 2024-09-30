The horror comedy flick Stree 2 has been the biggest surprise this year. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s sequel was expected to be a super-duper hit, but it clocked some monumental achievements in its box office run. While the overseas journey has concluded, it continues to stay strong in India. Scroll below for worldwide update on day 46.

Box Office Collection (India)

On day 46, Stree 2 left us mind-boggled as it minted 2.75 crores at the box office. Sunday got bigger and better despite the Devara storm, which is dominating the theatres with maximum screen count. It clocked the highest 7th weekend of all time, with overall collections surging to 615.66 crores net. When converted to gross earnings, it has made 726.47 crores in India.

Overseas Box Office Collection

Amar Kaushik’s directorial witnessed a tremendous run even in the international circuit. It enjoyed impressive footfalls in North America and other leading markets. Hollywood biggies like It Ends With Us, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien Romulus, among others, enjoyed major screen counts, but Stree 2 remained unstoppable!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has concluded its overseas run at 138.70 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining the Indian and overseas earnings, the worldwide total after 46 days comes to 865.17 crores. These, indeed, are figures no one expected Stree 2 to achieve in its lifetime!

Is 8th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide

Stree 2 will end its theatrical run as the 8th highest Indian grosser at the worldwide box office. Despite a remarkable journey, it will not be able to surpass 893.19 crores gross raked in by Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which is at #7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 17: With Almost 180% Returns, Sohum Shah’s Film Beats Baaghi 2 & KGF Chapter 1’s Profits In Hindi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News