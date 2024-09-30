Indian theatres are currently witnessing a lot of rush since the release of Devara. Starring Jr NTR in the leading role, the action drama has been enjoying adding massive collections at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews. Today is the make-or-break scenario, and the advance booking sales have witnessed a considerable fall. Scroll below for the latest update!

Devara was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, it marks the 30th film of Jr NTR. The anticipation was also sky-high since he returned to the big screens after 2.5 years. While the masses call his latest release an action spectacle, it faced criticism due to its predictable plot.

Advance Booking Day 4

As per Sacnilk, Jr NTR starrer has added approximately 5.70 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 4. This includes a whopping 4 crores from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, contributing to almost 70% of the total pre-sales. Hyderabad has added 1.19 crores to the kitty and the remaining sum is from rest of India.

Today is indeed a crucial day. During the opening weekend, Devara maintained a strong momentum, courtesy of the strong advance booking sales. The film will largely depend on word-of-mouth now. There’s fear to a certain extent because of the mixed reviews. Even Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time smashed in its debut weekend but gradually witnessed a fall in earnings. Here’s hoping Jr NTR’s fandom comes into play and the first week surpasses our expectations and fears!

Box Office Collection

In the first three days, Devara has crossed the 150 crore mark in box office collection. It clocked the 8th highest Indian opening of all time by beating Indian biggies like Jawan and Leo. The film is expected to unlock many more milestones in its theatrical run.

