Jr NTR starrer Devara has knocked it out of the park on day 1. The Telugu language action drama scored the second-highest Indian opening of 2024, after Kalki 2898 AD. The advance booking sales have witnessed a considerable dip on Saturday. Scroll below for the latest updates!

It had been two and a half years since fans witnessed Jr NTR on the big screens. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR. Fans have huge expectations from the action drama, which has opened to mixed reviews at the box office.

Devara Day 2 Advance Booking

On the second day, Koratala Siva’s directorial added 18 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via advance booking. This includes around 13 crores gross from Telangana + AP alone. There’s been a huge dip of 64% in pre-sales on the second day.

But this trend is usual for Telugu and Tamil films, which witness earth-shattering trends on the opening day, followed by a fall on the next day. Hopefully, the spot bookings throughout the day will compensate for the fall in advance booking.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1

The official numbers are out, and Jr NTR’s action drama has surpassed all expectations with a staggering opening of 172 crores at the worldwide box office. It has also scored the 8th biggest opening in the Hindi language with earnings of 7.95 crores.

More about the film

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is made on a staggering budget of 300 crores. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. The supporting cast features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma.

The film is divided into two parts, and the first one arrived in theatres on September 27, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The GOAT Worldwide Box Office (23 Days): Here’s Domestic & Overseas Breakdown Of Thalapathy Vijay’s 450 Crore Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News