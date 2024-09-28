Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, released in theatres yesterday, and it has started its journey on a decent note. Before the release, as early reviews were positive, the film was expected to hit the 4 crore mark and surpass the openings of Karthi’s Sardar and Japan. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and the collection stayed slightly above the 3 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 box office report!

The Tamil comedy-drama has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The performances of the leading actors are being hailed, and the screenplay and direction by C Prem Kumar are being praised. This positivity did help in registering better occupancy in the night shows, thus pushing for an overall decent opening day score.

Meiyazhagan picked up massively during night shows, which helped it hit the 3 crore mark and rake in 3.05 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. The number is majorly backed by Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka. All across the nation, the film registered over 2 lakh footfalls on the opening day. Considering the theme of the film, the start is good enough, and it is aiming to grow from here as word-of-mouth is favorable.

Based on the advance booking response before the release, Meiyazhagan was aiming to surpass Karthi’s Sardar (4.35 crores) and Japan (4.15 crores), but that didn’t happen. In fact, it has stayed lower than 2024’s Kollywood releases like Demonte Colony 2 (3.55 crores), Lal Salaam (3.50 crores), and Ayalaan (3.30 crores). So, it needs to be admitted that the Karthi starrer has fallen short of expectations to an extent.

The good thing is that reactions are positive, and even pre-sales have picked up for today. So, one expects it to score 4.50 crores or more today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office: Sets BookMyShow On Fire By Crossing 600K Tickets On Day 1, 633% Higher Than Meiyazhagan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News