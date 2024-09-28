Jr NTR returned to the big screen after almost two and a half years and conquered it. Released amid sky-high expectations, Devara set the Indian box office on fire yesterday and has registered an earth-shattering start. While the exact number is still being processed, the official data of BookMyShow indicates the destruction that happened on Friday. Keep reading to know about ticket sales that were witnessed on September 27!

Jr NTR flexes his superstardom

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, aka NTR Jr or Jr NTR, was always a popular face in the Telugu market, but thanks to RRR’s unprecedented critical and commercial success, the Tollywood star reached new heights of stardom. In the Telugu states, the performance of his latest release has surprised everyone as it has pulled off historic figures for a non-SS Rajamouli film.

Apart from Telugu states, the response exceeded previous expectations in North India, and the final number is expected to be in the good range. This clearly shows NTR’s superstardom, as the day 1 performance of a mass film is majorly dependent on the star power of the actor present in it. Here, NTR passed that test with flying colors.

Devara sets BookMyShow on fire!

As we reported earlier yesterday, Devara registered the second-best advance booking for an Indian film in 2024. This means a majority of people booked their tickets well in advance. Still, the film managed to register superb admits yesterday on BookMyShow. As per the official data displayed on the BMS app, the magnum opus sold a whopping 6.01 lakh or 601K tickets on day 1 (September 27). This is huge, and it left other new releases behind by a huge margin.

Apart from Devara, Kollywood’s Meiyazhagan was released in theatres yesterday. On day 1, it sold 82,000 or 82K tickets on BookMyShow. This means that the Jr NTR starrer toppled Karthi’s film by an unbelievable margin of 632.92% higher ticket sales at the Indian box office yesterday (on BMS only).

