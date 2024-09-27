Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 has truly enjoyed its magic at the box office. Despite releasing in only one language, Hindi, it has given tough competition to Indian biggies like Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan, among others. The Devara storm is finally here, and the collections were impacted on day 44. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Devara storm has arrived!

Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It’s been almost 1.5 months of theatrical run, but the horror-comedy flick refused to slow down. Jr NTR will now dominate the Indian screens with Devara, so Amar Kaushik‘s directorial may finally be pushed out of the ticket windows. All in all, it may be in its last leg, but the box office run has been fabulous.

Estimates for day 44

As per the early trends flowing in, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has made box office collections in the range of 0.75-0.80 crores on day 44. Devara was released in theatres today, and the impact was visible as the earnings fell below the 1 crore mark.

The overall collections after day 44 will now stand somewhere between at 610.37-610.42 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise collections of Stree 2 so far:

Week 1: 307.80 crores (including paid previews)

Week 2: 145.80 crores

Week 3: 72.83 crores

Week 4: 37.75 crores

Week 5: 25.72 crores

Week 6: 19.72 crores

Box office records

Stree 2 has achieved many milestones in its box office run. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. In terms of all languages, it is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Amar Kaushik’s directorial is also the most profitable film of 2024, with an ROI of a whopping 916.03%.

