Stree 2 has already emerged as a phenomenal success at the Indian box office even before the completion of the first extended week. Today, on day 8, it is set to make a smashing entry into the 300-crore club, and with it, Amar Kaushik will witness a hike in his points in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. It will help him to surpass Nitesh Tiwari today. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Recently, with Stree 2’s entry into the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, director Amar Kaushik was credited with 200 points, which took his tally to 400 points. With this, he surpassed filmmakers like Ayan Mukerji (300 points), Om Raut (300 points), and Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points). Now, with the film making a guaranteed entry into the 300 crore club today, Amar will be credited with 100 more points.

Stree 2 currently stands at 289.60 crores, and the 300 crore milestone will be comfortably crossed today. With this achievement, Amar Kaushik’s tally will move up to 500 points, helping him beat Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari (450 points) in the Directors’ Ranking and get placed in the 12th spot.

With 500 points, Amar Kaushik will level the score with Prashanth Neel. In this case, Prashanth will be placed higher as he has one 400 crore Hindi net grosser with KGF Chapter 2, while Amar has none.

To learn more, visit the Directors’ Power Index.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: 1990% Higher Ticket Sales On BookMyShow Than Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News