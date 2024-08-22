Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Has Another Solid Day Of Over 20 Crore

Stree 2 had another solid day as over 20 crores came in all over again. There was a drop of around 20% when compared to the day before (26.80 crores), but that’s on the expected lines since the holiday effect is going away. Still, what the film collected on Wednesday is more than the entire weekend collections of so many notable releases of 2024, and that sets things in perspective.

The film collected a massive 20.40 crores, and while there will be a drop today as well, the collections will still be in that range of 16-17 crores, which will be quite good. Post that, there would be a rise in numbers all over again from tomorrow as the weekend will kickstart, and the absence of new releases will clear the way entirely for the horror comedy. In fact, the film will have an absolute open run from this point on till many weeks, and that will help it sprint at a rapid pace towards the 450 crores mark.

So far, the film has collected 289.60 crores, and by evening, it will have entered the 300 Crore Club. That would be fabulous, as the feat would be accomplished in an extended eight-day week with paid previews to add. The horror comedy universe has gone to the next level with Stree 2, and rest assured, expectations will be massive with the next instalment that will arrive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

