Horror movies have been ruling the year 2024 be it supernatural thrillers like Shaitaan or horror comedies like Munjya, Aranmanai 4 or the recently released Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film has earned almost 289.20 crore in seven days according to the early estimates!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the early trends, the horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik has collected in the range of 20 – 22 crore on the seventh day, Wednesday. This would be a considerable drop from the previous day, Tuesday that earned 26.80 crore.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, Stree 2 witnessed a drop of almost 17 – 25% at the box office. Considering that it has been a working week, but the film has not gone below the 20 crore mark throughout the week, it is an achievement! Moreover, the upcoming weekend will again witness a massive jump for the film at the box office.

Only 3 Crore Away From Kalki 2898 AD!

Currently, with the seventh day’s earnings, the film is only 1 – 3 crore away from dethroning Prabhas from rank 1 as the highest-grossing film of the year. Kalki 2898 AD is currently HGOTY at the Hindi box office with 292.26 crore and Stree 2 is only a blink away to beat this number.

In fact, Kalki 2898 AD would be destroyed by Stree 2 in the morning shows of the film itself as Shraddha Kapoor’s film takes over on Thursday before prepping for a number-some weekend later. The horror-comedy is aiming for a clean 400 crore at the box office, and celebrations have started pouring in for the film!

