In the past few years, the debate on nepotism has become more intense. Sometimes, for no reason, we can witness star kids facing the wrath of netizens. This insider versus outsider thing has existed for so long, and it’s kind of normal now. However, it’s a bitter truth that insiders do enjoy an edge when it comes to bagging projects over others. Recently, Rajkummar Rao shared one such incident where he was replaced overnight in a film. Keep reading to know more!

Rajkummar has come a long way in his career and is now leading films of big production houses. Being a person from a non-filmy family background, Rajkummar had to struggle to bag the projects, but thankfully, now, he looks very much settled in Bollywood. Looking back, the actor recently talked about losing a film to a star kid, which left him with a feeling of things being unfair.

Ahead of the release of Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar Rao had a fun conversation with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor and producer Karan Johar. The video of the same is available on Dharma Productions’ YouTube channel. Discussing the insider versus outsider debate, Karan said, “Sometimes they are using it as a tool to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an oustider and lost opportunity to a star kid’. Somebody is saying, ‘I didn’t attend a party so I didn’t get a role.’ I don’t know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

Joining the discussion, Rajkummar Rao shared one incident about losing a project to a star kid. He said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties.’ Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and say, ‘Hi I am here to make contact.’ But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. In my mind, I think it was not fair.”

Rajkummar Rao further went on to share that the film about which he was talking was never made.

On the work front, apart from Mr & Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar also has Stree 2 in his kitty.

