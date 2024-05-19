Kartik Aaryan is one of those actors of the present generation who has faced quite a few commercial successes in Bollywood despite being an outsider. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion and looked back on his journey in the industry during the film’s trailer launch. Scroll below for more.

Kartik’s upcoming movie is heavily inspired by the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, and the actor went through a significant transformation to fit into this role. Kartin established himself in rom-coms and comedy horror with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also took up serious roles in Dhamaka and Freddy. He is widening his spectrum further with this sports drama.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala unveiled the trailer for the Chandu Champion in Gwalior. For the uninitiated, Kartik was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, so it might have made the actor nostalgic. As per the Hindustan Times report, Kartik looked back on his journey in the industry and reflected on it.

The Chandu Champion star was asked whether he felt handicapped initially in his career. Answering that, Kartik Aaryan said, “Not the handicap, but I would use the word helpless. Sometimes, it’s natural to feel helpless. And that happens with everyone in life.”

He continued, “Everyone had their ups and downs; everyone had their struggles, including myself. But if you ask if I would like to change anything about my journey, I won’t change a single thing. If given a chance, I would relive the same journey leading up to this point. I would not change a thing.”

Kartik added, “Yes, there were many instances when I felt helpless but I have observed my father and mother, their hard work, their passion, their struggles. And I have learned a lot from those things. I think there is no gain without pain. If I am standing here and If I am bringing such a fantastic movie, a lot of pain and strength has gone into making it possible. It required a lot of sacrifices, which I am proud of. Helplessness occurs sometimes, but you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.”

Kartik Aaryan also spoke about his transformation from the role of Chandu Champion and revealed that he has not consumed sugar for a year. The much-awaited movie of Kartik will be released on the big screen on June 14.

Check out the official trailer here:

