Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain audiences with his first release of 2024, Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, this film is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Kartik has previously starred in several hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In recent years, Kartik’s popularity has soared, making him one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood.

A few years ago, during the initial phase of his success, Kartik Aaryan was candid about his aspirations. In an interview, the Dhamaka star revealed his desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and expressed his wish to do a two-hero film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan on His Director-Actor Wishlist

In 2019, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his unfulfilled wishes and the actor and director he would like to collaborate with. The Chandu Champion star told Hindustan Times, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director I’m dying to work with. He is someone whose work has always inspired me. If there is a two-hero film, I would love to have Ranbir Kapoor as my co-star. He is an amazing actor, and his choice of films makes me envy him.”

When asked if he considers Ranbir Kapoor a role model, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star stated, “I’d say every actor I’ve grown up watching, from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir and Ranveer, are my role models. And I hope one day, some newly arrived actor will see me as a role model.”

Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor shared screenspace together in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. In TJMM, Kartik has a small cameo where his character shares screen space with both Ranbir and Shraddha.

Meanwhile, the Chandu Champion trailer is set to drop today. The sports drama will hit theaters on June 14, 2024. Kartik Aaryan is also part of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. Reportedly, the horror comedy also stars Madhuri Dixit. The movie is slated to release in theatres during Diwali 2024.

