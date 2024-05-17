Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas 1250 Crore Net Worth: Desi Girl Owns 46.6% Of The Total Assets - 166 Crore Mansion & 3 Most Expensive Things Owned By The Couple!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas finally shifted to their LA Mansion after they were forced to vacate the place earlier, after several damages and leakages. The couple bought the property in 2019, and finally, they have arrived at the place they call home, along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra.

Situated nearly Beverly Hills, this LA Mansion is mammoth boasting of 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms. Spread around 20,000 sq.ft it has a canyon view, a floating guest wing, a giant swimming pool and a wooden terrace.

The house also has a mirror gymnasium, pool table, a classic bar, and other luxurious amenities that make it a perfect abode. The couple purchased it for a whopping price, adding it as the most expensive asset of their net worth.

Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth

The Quantico actress, who has been literally ruling the global stage with her sheer talent, enjoys a net worth of $70 million, around 583 crore INR. The actress shifted her base to Hollywood after her first musical single sold like crazy. She was then offered the lead role in Quantico which gave her a much needed footing.

Nick Jonas’s Net Worth

Nick Jonas is the richest of all the Jonas Brothers, with a net worth of around $80 million, which is around 666 crore INR. Nick started his career in 2006, forming a band with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. Together, they have seen great highs and lows as a team.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’s Combined Net Worth

Priyanka and Nick married each other in India in 2018. The couple had an Indian wedding followed by a Christian one. Together, the couple enjoys a combined worth of $150 million, which is around 1250 crore INR. Out of these assets, PCJ owns around 46.6% of the total.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’s Most Expensive Asset

Priyanka and Nick’s most expensive asset is obviously their LA Mansion, which was purchased in 2019 at $20 million (166 crore INR). They were forced to move out of this mansion as it was unfit and unhygeinic for living after mold investation. Now, the house is completely renovated and the couple has shifted back.

Priyanka Chopra’s Diamond Earring

Priyanka Chopra, in 2016, arrived at the Academy Awards wearing a whopping 26 crore diamond earrings. Probably one of her costliest pieces of jewelry for sure. A social media influencer, in fact, decoded her stunning piece as well. The 50-carat diamond earrings is definitely something to look at.

Nick & PCJs Goa Bungalow

Nick and PC own a small abode in Goa as well, and their Goa mansion is priced at around 20 crore. They had a blast partying there during Holi this season.

Here’s hoping that the couple will keep earning health, wealth, and happiness forever.

