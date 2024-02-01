Priyanka Chopra is an actress who has never minced her words and has never fallen prey to media gossip. In fact, she has always confronted them and put gossip in the right place. While he firmly put her foot down for every allegation against her, whenever she was put to trial, she once decided to roast an anchor on National TV.

During one such trial, she decided to destroy the anchor on National Television who very loosely asked about the infamous Income Tax episode when the headlines portrayed that Shahid Kapoor opened the door when the officers arrived at PeeCee’s place unannounced.

During an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the anchor asked the Aitraaz actress, “Darwaza kisne khola tha income tax walon ki raid ke waqt?” Priyanka very firmly answers, “Meri maid Ranjita hai.” However, the anchor did not shy away from taking a dig at Priyanka’s privacy further and said, “Aapki maid ki shaqal Shahid Kapoor se milti hai?” Priyanka gave it back to him and the laughing audience, “Mujhe lag raha hai. Mujhe lagta hai jis newspaper ne iske baare mein likha tha wo obviously Income Tax department ke saath mere ghar aaye honge, taaki unhone dekha hoga ki kisne darwaza khola hai.”

Priyanka then slyly started roasting the anchor for asking such demeaning questions and said, “Hum log has rahe hain, mazaak kar rahe hain is baare mein but actually ye bahut cheap baat hai. Main bhi kisi ki beti hun, kisi ki behen hun, aur ye baat bilkul galat hai ki aap aake itni cheap news wo bhi jis tarah se pesh ki gayi, aap likh rahe hain.”

The actress then went ahead to explain Shahid Kapoor‘s involvement during the time and said, “Ji haan, Shahid mera neighbor hai. Wo teen minute door rehta hai. Aur jisko bhi main phone karti wo 20-25 minute lagate, to maine Shahid ko phone kiya and very kindly, Income Tax department, let him stay. Is baat ko naa to maine kabhi deny kiya hai, naa kabhi jhuthlaaya hai.”

The actress further put her foot down over the repeated digs at people invading her privacy at that time and said, “To abhi to hum has rahe hain is baat par, lekin is baat ko bhul ke ki meri bhi izzat hai aur main bhi ladki hun. To, I din’t take this very kindly.”

Netizens could not agree more with Priyanka Chopra‘s rage and reacted to it. A user wrote, “She was savage when savage wasn’t a word.” Another comment read, “Miss World contest is long over, but she keeps winning us with every answer.” One more user wrote, “She can burn with words!! More power to her!!”

People even took a dig at Rajat Sharma for asking such a loose question, and a comment read, “Muh Par Uttar Thook Kar Maara.” Another comment read, “Rajat Sharma be like muh kahaan chhipauun.” One more user took a dig at the anchor and wrote, “Itni respectfully disrespect ki uff!”

Have a look at the savage video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by v7 (@celeb_coffee_chat)

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sania Mirza’s Son Bullied In School Over Shoaib Malik’s Marriage With Sana Javed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News