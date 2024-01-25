Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most adored and loved actresses of all time. After winning the Miss World 2000 crown, she forayed into films and carved a niche for herself in showbiz. However, after ruling Bollywood for years, she moved to Hollywood and has been slaying there since. In today’s throwback story, we bring you an old clip of veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who was seen showering praises on PC, especially for the performance in 7 Khoon Maaf.

Annu Kapoor and Priyanka have worked together in 7 Khoon Maaf, which also stars Irrfan Khan, Vivaan Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, and others in pivotal roles. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the 2011 film was a box-office hit. The actress’ popularity doubled after her impeccable performance in the film. Here’s what Annu Kapoor once said about the global icon.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share a clip from an old interview that sees him talking about Priyanka Chopra as a performer and how he once told her that she should get an Oscar for her acting in 7 Khoon Maaf. In the viral video, Annu Kapoor is heard saying, “Even during the filming of the 2011 movie, I told her ‘Listen, this is a very difficult role, give it your all. If you don’t receive an international award for it then I will be the most sad person.’ You can clarify this with her anytime. Whatever I’ve said to her face, that’s the same I have said behind her back. Main usko criticize karunga. Criticize aur abuse mai farq hai. Aap mujse puchiye, mai criticize karunga. Aur usko toh khush hona chahiye.”

He further called himself senior actor, who’s just a few years elder to her father. “Maine usse set ke upar bhi kaha tha ki muje bahut dukh hoga agar tuje koi aacha Oscar nahi laya toh, capable ladki hai isliye bola tha.” Adding “Priyanka Chopra ke baare mai ek senior actor ne – jitni ki umar nahi hai uske double saal toh maine sangharsh karne mai hoga bhaiya. Ab ho heroine hai, mai character artiste hu. Lekin agar, kalakar ko kalakar se toiloge toh stardom utaro aur kala ke shetre mai samne aao. Phir baat karte hai,” said Kapoor.

“Stardom ke joh stars yaha (pointing to his shoulders) tange rakhe hai woh hatao aur kalakar se kalakar ki baat hone do. “Ek kalakar aur ek desh bhath ne Priyanka Chopra ko yaad kiya hai, usko toh mere charan sparsh karne chahiye,” he added further.

Earlier media reports were also abuzz about Annu Kapoor having a problem with Priyanka Chopra as she had refused to kiss him in the film. Meanwhile, a section of social media users have reacted to the clip and are calling it Annu Kapoor’s ego, a fake sense of self-esteem.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting throwback stories!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Telling Shah Rukh Khan, “Hum Jab Bhi Milte Hain…” At An Award Show Makes Netizen Call It The “Most Obvious Way To Confirm Their Affair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News