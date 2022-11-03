Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a well know personality across the globe – having worked on top projects in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress, who welcomed daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas earlier this year, was crowned Miss World 2000. But now, a claim by one of her co-competitors claims the pageant was rigged in her favour.

In a video recently shared to her YouTube channel, former Miss Barbados, Leilani McConney alleged that the Miss World pageant of 2000 – which saw Priyanka Chopra (now Chopra Jonas) crowned was rigged. Leilani who was crowned Miss Barbados 2000 competed in the beauty pageant. In her almost 14-minute-long video, she spoke about the partiality she saw in it over 2 decades ago as well as drawing similarities to the recent Miss USA pageant – which has been accused of similar wrongdoing.

In her video, Leilani McConney says “I literally went through the same thing at Miss World. Me, I went through that.” In the clip, the former beauty queen reveals she felt Priyanka Chopra Jonas was favourited over the others and was made the exception one too many times. The Barbados beauty further even claimed the Quantico star was ‘not nice’ and ‘unlikeable’ as a person.

In the YouTube video, Leilani started by pointing out that Indian cable station, Zee TV was the title sponsor of the pageant and each of the contestants had the broadcasters logo on their sash – before the name of their country. Her words were, “So, I was Miss Barbados and I went to Miss World, and the year I went, Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year. The sponsor was also Zee TV, an Indian cable station. They sponsored the entire Miss World. Our sashes had Zee TV, and then our country.”

She then claimed that this sponsorship worked in favour of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the actress was given more leverage – and the other competing beauty queens took note of it. She also shared a picture showing Priyanka wearing a sarong during one round when the other girls were not allowed to do so. She said, “Priyanka Chopra was the only person who was allowed to keep her sarong on. Apparently, she was using some skin tone cream to even out her skin tone, and it was still splotchy. I’m not saying that it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin tone cream. And it didn’t work, so she didn’t want to remove her sarong. So, during the actual judgement, she’s literally in a dress… If you’re a contestant in a pageant and somebody favours you, what will you do about it? Why wouldn’t you go along with it?”

The YouTuber went on to call the Gunday actress “not very nice” and claimed that she had a lot of control over others. In the video, she is also heard saying, “Priyanka didn’t even go to rehearsals, and she didn’t go to morning meals. It was brought to her in her bed… Priyanka Chopra had absolute press calls by herself, that nobody else went to.” She even claimed, “During the contest, before she won, she had these pictures of her walking on the beach. Meanwhile, we’re all grouped together in this sand pit… The designer who designed her gown, also designed all of our gowns. Our gowns were basically mini bride gowns of her gown. And the gowns fit like crap, by the way. Her gown was immaculate.”

Check out the video of Leilani McConney claiming Priyanka Chopra’s Miss World 2000 win was rigged here:

Talking about the recent Miss USA pageant, contestants alleged that there was a conflict of interest between the show’s sponsor and the eventual winner, Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel. The participants claimed that the same sponsor was also involved with the Miss Texas pageant, and was noticed to be supporting Miss Texas from the sidelines. Further suspicions of wrongdoing arose when photos of the winner were shared on social media the very next day but seemed to have been shot weeks before the pageant – in anticipation of her win.

Do you think Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Miss World 2000 win was rigged? Let us know in the comments.

