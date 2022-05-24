Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered a global icon as she’s one of the talented stars in Bollywood. For the past few days, Ash impressed everyone with her red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Although she’s currently the highest-paid actress, but there was a time when she was paid just 1500 for a day’s work. A bill from her early days is now going viral. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Aish who won Miss World 1994 pageant, never looked back and went on to become one of the most prominent personalities. The actress has done some blockbusters films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish and many more. She’s currently working in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

Recently a Reddit user dug out a bill of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan where she charged 1500 to work as a model for a firm called Krupa Kreations. The bill dated May 23, 1992, shows the actress was just 18 when she took up the work and the address belongs to a building called Ram Laxmi Nivas in Khar.

In the bill, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to the company’s terms that state Krupa Kreations, “has all liberty to use the aforesaid Photographs…to be publi8hed by them the way they decide to publish.” While another point reads, “I further state and agree that I myself nor any of my relatives, nominees friends, heirs or anyone else will not raise any objection for the use of aforesaid photographs, transparencies, negatives, bromides or pictures in future.”

Interestingly the magazine photographs were recently posted by a Twitter page called SGBSR Maharashtra and they wrote, “Hello, Yesterday I celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue.”

Hello, Yesterday I celebrated the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. pic.twitter.com/AQBuQakv2K — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 24, 2022

In the pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Sonali Bendre, Tejaswini Kolhapure and others look unrecognisable.

