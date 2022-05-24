Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar Over Romancing Manushi Chillar & Other Younger Actresses!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his movie Prithviraj opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

In a clip of the upcoming episode shared on Reditt, Kapil was seen talking about Akshay romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He said he has been sharing screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on-screen when the host was in college.

Kapil Sharma said pointing towards Akshay Kumar now being cast opposite Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi Chillar on screen: “We are born to just interview his heroines.”

One user commented and defended Akshay Kumar saying, “Or blame nobody. If older actresses don’t have the needed pull and not pair well on screen Who is to blame.” Well, Kapil Sharma and his joke seems to have been taken really seriously!

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.

