Prakash Jha is currently busy promoting his much-awaited and talked about web series Aashram season 3. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is also known for his other work like Gangaajal, Apaharan, Aarakshan and many more, among them is also Raajneeti which people still talk about. In a recent conversation, the filmmaker opened up about his plans for the sequel. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The film that was released in 2010 is a political thriller. The movie has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson and Naseeruddin Shah. Although it was a successful film, the makers found themselves in the midst of controversy after many claimed that the movie has similarities with real-life personalities.

As Prakash Jha along with Bobby Deol is on a promotional spree for their web series Aashram season 3, in a recent conversation the filmmaker was asked about his plans for the Raajneeti sequel. Reacting to the question, Jha told Bollywood Life that he does have a plan and a script for the sequel but is still a little sceptical about it.

Prakash Jha said, “I like to explore new subjects. Raajneeti is one subject where there is another part, which has been written. But, you know, in the field of politics, so many changes (compared to when the script was written), so maybe, but I’m not too sure. There are new subjects on which I’ve been working on.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Aashram is creating a lot of buzzes, more than anything people are curious about Esha Gupta’s character. Nothing has been revealed about her part, however, during the same conversation, the portal asked about her character from Jha and Deol.

Aashram director Prakash Jha jokingly says, “She might just be a ghost, you’ll agree with me when you see it that she was there in the first two episodes.” While Bobby Deol adds, “Obviously, it’ll be a spoiler if we tell you, so we can’t reveal anything.”

