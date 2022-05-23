Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s period drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film, which is based on fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan, is all set to release next month. Now we hear some interesting information from the sets of the film and it will baffle you.

Yash Raj Films’ first historical film is a visual spectacle. Ever since the teaser was launched, fans have been eagerly waiting to experience the period film on the big screen. The film will mark the debut of ex-Miss World Manushi.

As per the latest reports from Bollywood Life, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra allocated over ₹25 crores to create a gigantic set to recreate 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj from scratch. Filmmaker Chandanprakash Dwivedi has also praised Adi’s efforts in recreating the set.

Chandanprakash Dwivedi said, “Aditya Chopra took on the Herculean task to recreate Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj and I have to congratulate the entire set-design team for being able to pull off the unthinkable. Real marble was used to build the city, 900 workers toiled hard for about eight months to build this gigantic set that was a marvel to our eyes. Every element of the city, including Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s palace was built from scratch.”

“I think Aditya Chopra must have spent crores and crores of money (₹25 crores to be precise) just to get the city built to perfection. So, if people are loving what they are seeing in the trailer, they will have to wait and watch the film to see the grandeur of our sets in its full glory,” Chandanprakash Dwivedi added.

Akshay Kumar too praised the grandiosity that the film’s set has to offer and the effect can also be witnessed on screen. He said, “It was quite a task to make this film into a visual delight for audiences because we wanted to promise a big screen entertainer for everyone. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was chosen as the ruler of India and Delhi became his political capital. So, it was important that we recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj, cities that are linked to his reign and life authentically for people to see how magnificent the city really looked during that time.”

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan and debutant Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita. The YRF historical action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in other pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022.

