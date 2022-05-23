Dhaakad Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Kangana Ranaut’s action thriller film is one of the much-awaited films ever since the teaser was unveiled. A lot of expectation was tied to the film. It was expected that the film will take an opening of around 4-5 crores but only managed to do half of that in its entire weekend.

Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai directorial managed to earn 65 lakhs on Day 1 followed by a little spike on Day 2 by earning Rs 75 lakh, culminating in a total of Rs 1.40 crore*. The film’s performance at the box office comes as a shock for all the fans, as all the actor’s performances were well appreciated.

Kangana Ranaut had gone all out to get into an action avatar. Arjun Rampal was seen in a truly menacing avatar and Divya Dutta played her part convincingly as well. It seems no real word of mouth and lack of audience are some of the reasons for the underperformance at the box office.

Going by the film’s collection at the box office, a trade analyst claims that Dhaakad is likely to earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs on day 4. It looks like the team will have to wait for quite some time to recover their budget. Razneesh ‘Razy‘ Ghai directorial is facing heavy competition with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office.

Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu starrer are making big waves at the box office. The film turned out to be audience’s favourite as it is inching closer to the 50 crore mark. Kangana Ranaut too recently took to Instagram and wished the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for its success.

She wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office. Congratulations to the entire team of film Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani.”

Even though Dhaakad may have not met the desired result at the box office so far, the film may find success on OTT platforms.

