Dhaakad Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): It’s a tough time for Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer as it is striving hard to make its place at the box office. The movie hit the screens on May 20, facing the clash with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani at the box office. Due to no real word of mouth and lack of audiences, the box office collections of Dhaakad seem to be impacted. Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to be blamed?

The Kartik starrer on the other hand is on the spree of breaking a number of records at the box office.

As per the early trends flowing in, Dhaakad has somehow managed to collect in the ballpark of 1 crore* at the box office. With its latest number, the film’s total collections now stand at 2.40-3.40 crore*. Dhaakad earned 65 lakhs on Day 1 followed by a little spike on Day 2 by earning 75 lakh making it a total collection of 1.40 crore. Well, looks like the team will have to wait for quite some time to recover their budget. Dhaakad’s clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seems to be a wrong decision now.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the audience’s favourite as it is inching closer to the 50 crore mark. A while back we brought you Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer’s early trends and with the latest collections, it will cross the 50 crore mark. After its first day collection, it saw a jump in Day 2 collection.

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Insta stories to laud Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s team for ending the dry spell at the box office. She wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office. Congratulations to the entire team of film Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani.”

Well, we shall wait for the coming week to see if Dhaakad will rise up again or not, only time will tell.

