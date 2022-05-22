Self-claimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan never misses a chance to grab everyone’s attention. No matter what happened across the world, KRK would the first person to react to the same. When it comes to Bollywood, he would never leave an opportunity to take a jibe at Bollywood actors or the latest releases. Well, KRK’s latest tweet is for Pooja Hegde and let us tell you it’s not a jibe but his ‘suggestion’ for the actress.

Advertisement

The self-claimed critic was recently in the news when he was trolled for dragging Anushka Sharma’s name while tweeting about Virat Kohli’s performance.

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing controversy around Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, KRK took to his social media to direct a tweet to Pooja Hegde. KRK wrote, “Dear @hegdepooja Budhaoo Ki film Sab Chodhkar Bhag Chuke hain, Tum Bhi Bhaag Jaao career Bachana Hai Toh.” He went on to add, “Now #ShehnaazGill is having all the chances to become heroine of Budhaoo because no any other actress wants to work with him. I am loving it.”

For the unversed, reports of Aayush Sharma quitting Salman Khan-led film is making the rounds of social media. While there’s no confirmation on the same, rumour mills are abuzz that Aayush walked out citing ‘creative differences.’

Dear @hegdepooja Budhaoo Ki film Sab Chodhkar Bhag Chuke hain, Tum Bhi Bhaag Jaao career Bachana Hai Toh. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2022

Now #ShehnaazGill is having all the chances to become heroine of Budhaoo because no any other actress wants to work with him. I am loving it.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2022

Well, soon after KRK asked Pooja Hegde too to quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, fans trolled him for calling Salman Khan ‘budhaoo’. A user wrote, “Krk bhai tum hi deshdrohi 2 se ab bollywood lo bchaskte ho leao” while another said, “Aa gya subah subah gaali Khane Apni shakal pahle dekh.”

Aa gya ❤de subah subah gaali Khane Apni shakal pahle dekh bh**dwe — Amaan✨ #KEKD (@SalmansAdmirer2) May 22, 2022

Tuje apna career bachana h to ye sb band kr de ….khair vese bhi tu to had se jyda vese bhi bhudha ho chuka hai 😂 — mr.sadik (@Sadikkhan348240) May 22, 2022

All know salman is a huge star please check his box office record tells he doenot need any heroine people go to see him and this stardom cannot be achieve by ranbir,hritik — Danish (@Danish34206497) May 22, 2022

Ha Ha Ha Ha aap bhi try karlo, acting ka keeda toh aap mein bhi hai, Bhai aapko Villain ka role de denge @BeingSalmanKhan — Ѵ౹ӄɾმᥒե (@vikrantchopra85) May 22, 2022

In his next Tweet he wrote, “Since all the actors have run away, So Now Saqib Salim, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐦, Bobby Deol can get work under Berozgar Yojna of Budhaoo.” Well, not only that he even conducted a pool asking fans, “Kaya Aapko Lagta Hai, Ki Budhaoo Ki film #KabhiEnglandKabhiDubai (KEKD) Banne Se Pahle Hi Disaster Ho Chuki hai?”

Since all the actors have run away, So Now Saqib Salim, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐦, Bobby Deol can get work under Berozgar Yojna of Budhaoo. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2022

A while back we told you that director Farhad Samji has stopped coming on the sets due to Salman Khan and co-producers’ interference. Currently, the superstar is looking after the direction with the help of ADs.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to hit the screens in December around Salman Khan’s birthday, which is on the 27.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Finally Breaks His Silence Over Bachchhan Paandey’s Box Office Failure, Says “I’ve Not Just Had 13-24 Flops…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram