KRK aka Kamaal R Khan is undeniably one of the most famous personalities on social media for mostly wrong reasons. The self-proclaimed critic also has a few fans on social media who like to listen to his unfiltered opinions on box office numbers and new releases. In a recent turn of events, Kamaal has called out Ranveer Singh for blocking him after he criticized the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar which hit the theatres just a few days back.

For the unversed, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a recent comedy-drama film which garnered a positive response from the audience as soon as it was released on May 13th. The movie has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and stars actors like Shalini Pandey and Aparshakti Khurana, amongst others. Ranveer received heavy praise for his work in the film but its box office was somewhat affected due to the heavy competition in recent weeks.

In a recent turn of events, Ranveer Singh was called out by KRK for blocking him on social media, following his review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The man also complimented Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for apparently being a sport about whatever he has had to say about him in the past. “I destroyed #83 and #RanveerSingh did tolerate the truth. Then I destroyed #jayeshbhai and he blocked me. Because he is not able to tolerate this SADMA. And I really respect @arjunk26 for the courage that he hasn’t blocked me till now and he is accepting to hear the truth.”, KRK wrote.

I destroyed #83 and #RanveerSingh did tolerate the truth. Then I destroyed #jayeshbhai and he blocked me. Because he is not able tolerate this SADMA. And I really respect @arjunk26 for the courage that he hasn’t blocked me till now and he is accepting to hear the truth. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 20, 2022

In a follow-up Tweet, he further mentioned about Deepika Padukone yet again, asking Ranveer Singh to learn from his wife. “Bhai Apni wife Se Kuch Seekho, Usne Abhi Tak mujhe block Nahi Kiya!🤪”, the tweet read. Have a look at his message on Twitter.

Bhai Apni wife Se Kuch Seekho, Usne Abhi Tak mujhe block Nahi Kiya!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 20, 2022

