Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Ever since the teaser was released, fans have been eager for the release in cinemas. The film has finally been released in theatres today.

The Hindi-language comedy horror film is the sequel to a 2007 film that was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. As the film releases in theatres, it has become a victim of online piracy. Scroll down to know more.

According to the latest report from Bollywood Life, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been leaked online. The film is now widely available on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites in HD prints. Unfortunately, the sudden leak on piracy websites may affect the film’s box office collection.

However, this is not the first time that a film has been leaked online as soon as it the cinemas. Recent releases like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have also fallen victims to online piracy. The films were widely available on the above-mentioned piracy websites.

The government of India had often taken strict actions to curb piracy but the piracy websites continue to leak films online. Reportedly, whenever the piracy websites have been blocked the team behind the site appeared with a new domain. Websites like Tamilrockers are known to leak the films released in theatres.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has opened to positive reviews. The film is hailed for Kartik Aaryan and Tabu’s comedy performances. Now trade analysts are expecting a double-digit opening for the film as it competes with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

