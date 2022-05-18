Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Visit Gurudwara In Delhi Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are promoting their movie in full swing, visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings ahead of the film’s release.

The actors were seen in ethnic wear while they visited the holy place.

While Kiara Advani looked elegant and beautiful in a beige chicken suit, Kartik Aaryan seemed perfect in a white kurta with Kesari headscarf and jeans. Pictures and videos of the actors are going viral and grabbing the eyeballs.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set for its release on May 20.

