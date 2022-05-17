The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to amaze his fans as his charming personality, skills and hilarious responses keep everyone entertained. For the last few years, his films are working but his upcoming films look promising. On several occasions, the superstar has spoken about his past, seeing poverty and whatnot. A few years ago, the Zero star in an interview spoke about the importance of money and revealed how his parents used to pay for his school fees.

Meanwhile, after the hiatus of 3 years, SRK is all set to make his big-screen comeback in YRF’s Pathaan, he’ll be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Atlee Kumar’s untitled project and many more.

Coming back to the topic, in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan sat for an interview with Filmfare where he opened up about his life, the importance of money and how he was once threatened to leave school because his parents couldn’t afford to pay for his fees. He told, “I hate talking money. I detest it. I have built an empire but I can’t talk money. I’m told by my people that it would have been 10 times bigger an empire had I asked for money. But I know, if I had asked, instead it would have been 10 times smaller.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “It may sound arrogant but kings don’t ask. Even if it’s the media who calls me the king, I believe it and that’s why I don’t ask. Even a poverty-stricken king will never ask. If people ask him for something he’ll give his flesh and blood. I’m from a poor family. I’ve seen the worst. My father was dying and we couldn’t afford the expensive injections. My aunt used to send them from London. But if the course was of 20 injections, we managed only eight. So I’ll never know whether he died because we didn’t have the money or he died because he had to.”

He further spoke that his family money for food, as they’ve spent days eating watery dal, talking about his school, SRK added, “I was sent letters from the school threatening to throw me out because my fees were not paid. Mom and dad would collect change lying below the mattresses and pay for my education. Because I have seen so much poverty, I don’t yearn for money.”

In the same interview, he was asked if has seen so much poverty then he might value money more than anyone. To this Shah Rukh Khan says, “That’s what my wife keeps telling me. But the fact that I didn’t have money before will ensure it won’t make a difference if I don’t have money now. The only fear is that my children should never be without a house. If you have a house and education, the world is at your feet. If you don’t have a job and money, at least you’ll have a roof to sleep and cry under. I’ve slept on the roads. There have been times I’ve been thrown out of my house because we couldn’t pay the rent. I have been on the roads twice.”

