Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s romantic thriller film Gangster alongside Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi. However, it was the 2013 film Queen that brought her immense popularity. Since then she has been giving blockbuster films.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her versatility and portrayal of strong women in female-centric films. She is also described as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. As she made her mark in the industry, she has amassed huge wealth and an amazing collection of luxury cars as well.

Mercedes GLE 350D SUV

As per the Autobizz report, the National Award-winning actress gifted herself the luxury SUV after the success of Judgmental Hai Kya. Kangana’s SUV is powered by 2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline 4 Turbocharged Petrol Engine that offers 362 Bhp of max power and 500Nm of torque with AWD. GLE has a driving range of 1135km and can reach a top speed of 250kmph. The luxury SUV comes at Rs 1 Crore (Ex-showroom).

BMW 7 series

While it is not known when Kangana Ranaut bought herself a White BMW 7-series 730LD, several reports indicate that she received this car as a gift. The Rs 1.30 Crore worth car offers a 3-litre TwinPower Turbo inline 6 cylinder engine which generates 262 BHP and 620 Nm of torque. It offers a fuel efficiency of 17.19 kmpl.

Not just that, the luxury coup can go 0-100 km in 6.2sec and has a top speed of 246 kmph.

Audi Q3

As per the Autotech portal, Kangana Ranaut is also a proud owner of an Audi Q3. The automobile powers a 2. 0 litres, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine which can produce 181 hp of maximum power, and generate a peak torque of 380 Nm. The car can go from 0-100 in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 219 kmph. Kangana’s car holds a price of Rs 43.61 lakhs.

