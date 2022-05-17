India’s most renowned singer Pankaj Udhas now turns one year older today, 17 May. On this special occasion of his birthday, we brought you a piece of throwback story and it has Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan connected to it.

For a hint, the story is about how SRK once worked for the Indian playback singer for a small amount as his paycheck. Read on to know more.

Indian singer Pankaj Udhas has given us many beautiful songs to reminisce on. However, did you know that apart from singing, Pankaj is also pretty known for helping some renowned Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham?

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of India once worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert and his salary was just a mere amount of Rs 50. Yup, you read that right. SRK used that whole salary to travel to Agra by train.

Back in the day, during Raees promotions, SRK during his conversion with PTI had recalled working as an usher at singer Pankaj’s concert. He said, “I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money.”

Not only SRK, but Udhas also helped actor John Abraham pave his path to fame in Bollywood by signing him for his famous song “Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se”,

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Pathaan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and is set to release on January 25, 2023.

We, the team of Koimoi, wish singer Pankaj Udhas a very happy birthday.

