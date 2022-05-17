After a dud like Radhe Shyam, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for something which would suit the persona of their Rebel star. One such film is Salaar and craze for the same is insane. On a contrary, the makers haven’t been just in a mood to provide any insights into the film. But now, looks like the mood has changed as an official thing about the film is out.

Advertisement

Ever since the film has been announced the craze has been insane. In fact, just a few days back, we reported how a die-hard fan of Saaho actor has threatened to take his own life if no update is shared about the highly-anticipated actioner. Better late than never, the makers have now given something to cherish.

Advertisement

Just a couple of hours ago, Salaar’s official Twitter account has been made public. Yes, you read that right! Now fans can hit the follow button to get every single update of Prabhas’ film. With so much hype all around, it didn’t shock us that the followers’ count hit the 15,000 mark within an hour. In the first two hours, the count crossed the 20,000 mark.

Have a look:

Recently, it was learnt that Prashanth Neel has decided to make Salaar more powerful and impactful. In order to do so, Neel redesigned two action sequences in the film. If reports are to be believed, KGF Chapter 2’s monumental response triggered Neel to rework action sequences to present them as a visual treat. He wants to meet the humongous expectations of fans after the historic success of KGF 2.

Reportedly, Prashanth Neel has narrated it to Prabhas and the Darling star has quickly agreed to it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates!

Must Read: Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan Films To Present Kichcha Sudeep’s Magnum Opus In Hindi!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube