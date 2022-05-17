Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast opened with a lot of mixed reviews as few citizens were impressed while others were simply disappointed. A month after the theatrical release, the film started streaming on Netflix where it gained more traction. However, after the digital release war veterans have now called out the makers for showing an unrealistic war sequence. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Written and directed by Nelson, the South actioner also stars, Pooja Hegde and massive supporting cast members. The film revolves around an ex-RAW agent’s struggle to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Recently, a retired Group captain Sivaraman Sajan from the Indian Air Force (IAF) shared a clip from Beast. In the scene, Thalapathy Vijay’s character can be seen escaping enemy missiles with ease. Reacting to the same, the captain wrote on Twitter, “I have so many questions,”

On the other hand, another war veteran Major Amit Bansal also reacted to the same from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. He wrote, “What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain…”

I have so many questions…. pic.twitter.com/zVafb6uAnm — sajan (@sajaniaf) May 15, 2022

What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain… — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) May 16, 2022

Even other social media users agree with their views and trolled the movie, a user wrote, “When one watches action movies from south or Bollywood, the first thing one needs is to hibernate one’s brain!,” another wrote, “Thalapathy Vijay movies should be seen by only those, Who are die hard fans, Who only sees Tamil movies, Who wants to see the hero and only the hero for max time. Who don’t want acting but gimmick, Lastly who keeps their brains outside. So tred on your own risk,” a third user wrote, “This is so depressing. When Indian military history is so full of true heroes, why does Indian cinema churn out this drivel?” a fourth user commented, “After Bigil, Beast joins the list to spoil his name and fame. It’s high time that Vijay should concentrate more on how the “over the top” nature scenes will be delivered and logical issues in story.”

Not just common citizens, even Vijay’s father had earlier slammed Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar for putting faith in actors’ fame for the film’s success. While interacting with Thanthi TV, he said, “I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like how a die-hard fan would. But, this is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay’s stardom. Young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making,” he added, “They think he (the star) already has a huge fan following and his film will run successfully in theatres, so no need for a screenplay and things like that. And they make a movie with a few songs and fights.”

