Following three back-to-back big-ticket releases, Pooja Hegde kicks off the shoot for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Vile Parle, Mumbai. One of the most sought actresses across languages, Pooja announced the commencement of the shoot with a picture of her sporting Khan’s signature turquoise bracelet on social media.

Advertisement

Pooja will continue shooting for the said film directed by Farhad Samji until she heads for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is all set to elevate the bar of entertainment with the Salman Khan flick.

Advertisement

After sparking chemistry with the top stars of the Indian film industry including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan, she now prepares to deliver an entirely new level of mass entertainment with Khan. There are two foreign schedules on the cards for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be finalised in the coming weeks. Fans are excited about witnessing the magic the fresh pair are poised to bring to the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Pooja will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Mahesh Babu’s “Bollywood Cannot Afford Me” Remark: “Choti Choti Baato Pe Controversy Kyu Honi Chahiye?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube