The supremely talented Mahesh Babu has been one of the successful yet bankable stars of the Tollywood industry. The actor who has been in the industry for over two decades has contributed a lot, not just with his skills but also with his humongous wealth. With a net worth of Rs 244 Crore, the superstar surely knows how to live life king size. From swanky cars to luxury mansions, let’s have a look at the lavish lifestyle of Mahesh.

Advertisement

Starting as a child artist, Babu has come a long way. He is considered one of the highest-paid Telugu actors, and also owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Before marrying Namrata Shirodkar in 2005, the two stars dated for almost 4 years. The couple has a daughter named, Sitara Ghattamaneni and a son, Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Advertisement

Credited as the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu has created his own niche in the industry even though he’s the son of the veteran star, Krishna. Before we look at his luxurious lifestyle, the actor has his life-size statue carved at the Madame Tussauds Singapore. Isn’t that a huge achievement itself.

House

As we said earlier, Mahesh Babu knows how to live life king size. The actor owns a swanky bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad which consists of an indoor pool, gym, and theatre along with a huge library. Apart from this, he also owns a manor in the most expensive area of Hyderabad, Jubilee Hills, which is worth Rs 28 Crores.

Net Worth

As per Amar Ajula, the actor who has worked in successful films such as Businessman, Pokiri, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and many more has net worth of Rs 244 Crore. Reportedly, the actor used to charge around 45 Crores, but now the superstar has increased his fees to 80 Crores.

Car Collection

With such a humongous net worth Mahesh Babu, it won’t come as a surprise that he owns multiple luxurious cars. As per Gomechanic, the superstar owns a Mercedes GLS 350d worth 88 Lakhs along with Merc GL Class 450 worth 1 Crore. He also has a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 Crore, BMW 730Ld, and a sedan that costs around Rs 1.42 Crore. Most recently, he purchased the Audi e-tron electric car worth Rs 1.19 Crore. He’s also among a few actors who is rumoured to own a private jet, which he’s often seen using for family vacations.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Puts A Question Mark On Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’ Statement: “How Can He Generalise Bollywood?”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube