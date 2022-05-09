Actress Roshni Sahota, who has featured in TV shows such as ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and ‘Patiala Babes’, is delighted to make her Tollywood debut with the upcoming movie ‘O Kala’.

She says: ” I’m super excited for such a great experience and to begin a new journey in Tollywood. My upcoming film which means O Kala, i.e Oh my dream, is a great story. It will allow me to introduce myself and entertain new audiences. After being part of pollywood (Punjabi cinema) and Indian TV this is completely a new opportunity for me in terms of building my acting career in the entertainment industry.”

The poster of the movie which features Roshni Sahota and Gourish Yeleti was launched by popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The movie is written and directed by Deepak Kolipaka.

Roshni, reveals about her role by adding, “I’m playing the role of Harika. She is a strong-headed, emotional individual who always respects and values a relationship.”

