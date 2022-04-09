SS Rajamouli is the man of the hour. Everyone in the country right now is talking about RRR and this has shattered his own records at the box office. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles and is doing incredibly well in terms of numbers globally. In a recent interview, Rajamouli opened up about directing a Marvel film in the future. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ holds the record for the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and RRR is on the same track and is already inching closer to crossing 1000 crores at the box office.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Deadline, SS Rajamouli opened up on the comparisons with Marvel films and whether or not he would direct an MCU film and said, “For me, I grew up on the sensibilities of Indian superheroes, Indian mythologies, Indian historicals. I have a very good understanding about this world. Of course, I see Marvel movies, I like Iron Man, I love watching those movies. But I don’t think I’m capable of directing a Marvel movie because the sensibility is slightly different. Here, I’m more of an expert with these things. Probably in the future, I hope everything goes right and I bring my Indian stories, my Indian mythologies onto the level of Marvel or even more.”

SS Rajamouli also opened up on how history inspires his films and said, “When I get excited about a storyline I try to extract the maximum output out of that storyline. For me, the audience who are going to come to the film have to be as excited as I get. So for that, whatever needs to be done I will do it. It can be an historical story, it can be a completely fictionalized story about historical figures like RRR. For me, the story worked so I went ahead and did it. I know that there are hundreds and hundreds of folklore, historical, mythological stories in India and 90% of them have the capacity to become a big-budget action drama on screen. But the wick has to be lit. And if it happens, I don’t look back, I just go ahead and do it.”

It would be interesting to see Rajamouli directing a Marvel film, isn’t it?

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Beast Or Raw? Decoding Why Makers Of Vijay Starrer Didn’t Follow RRR, Pushpa & Created The Confusing ‘Title Trap’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube