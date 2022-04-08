Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and became a blockbuster at the box office. It has been four months since the release but the Pushpa fever has not died down among fans. Instagram is filled with reels made by netizens dancing to the film’s songs.

The film received a lot of appreciation and the Telugu superstar’s badass dialogues too got a lot of popularity among the audience. So much so that a 10th standard student from West Bengal has filled their answer sheet with a dialogue from the 2021 Telugu film. Now it is going viral on social media.

In what can be called a bizarre incident, the student scribbled Allu Arjun’s dialogue from the film, ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi’ on the answer sheet. Although the original dialogue was, ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’, the student seemingly gave his own twist to the dialogue.

A user shared a picture of the answer sheet on Twitter and now it is going viral. Several jokes and memes related to the bizarre incident were also shared on social media. Take a look at the viral picture below:

answer sheet me v pushpa raj🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to — Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022

The viral answer sheet surely made everyone laugh at this point. As per the TimesNow report, the student filled the answer booklet with the film’s dialogue instead of any real answer. While West Bengal Class 10 exams have concluded for all students, the incident came to light during the evaluation process of the examination when the invigilator was shocked to see this answer sheet.

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil Rao Ramesh. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

So what do you think about the 10th standard student’s answer in the examination? Let us know in the comments.

