Amid a lot of complaints about ignoring Hindi promotions, the makers of Beast, titled ‘Raw’ in Hindi, finally unveiled a Hindi trailer a couple of days back. The film brings back Thalapathy Vijay on the big screens after his pandemic success Master. With Pushpa and RRR tapping the Hindi market really well, there’s momentum in the South camp. But will the same magic return for Vijay’s film too? Let’s analyse its opening day.

Just like every other Vijay film, Beast too saw a unique promotional strategy with songs getting revealed much before the promo. And yes, the trick has worked really great. Songs like Arabic Kuthu and Jolly Gymkhana have already turned out to be chartbusters, setting the hype for the trailer. And all that anticipation came out with record-breaking likes and views.

Speaking about the trailer, it is a perfect treat for fans with dashing Thalapathy Vijay having ‘goosebumps’ moments. It’s not a typical mass entertainer, and we could make it out from the absence of ‘seetimaar’ dialogues. Nonetheless, Vijay’s Veera Raghavan is enough to grab all your attention. It looks sleek, stylish and pacy actioner with scintillating BGM giving a ‘fully satisfied’ feel.

With almost all the boxes getting a tick mark, will the Hindi trailer of Beast (Raw) manage to attract a big number for the Hindi version of the film? Well, not really.

If we take a look at recent South success in the Hindi belt, most of them are Telugu dubbed films, and Tamil films didn’t really sustain that well with the latest example being Ajith Kumar’s Valimai. Yes, there’s an exception of 2.0, but that film had the star power of Akshay Kumar in the Hindi belt. Tamil dubbed films haven’t really cracked the code!

Clash with KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey isn’t helping the film either. As we know, KGF 2 is currently the most awaited film in the Hindi belt, and eventually, a big chunk of screens are going its way and trends already suggest that it is going to crush the other two films. And then there’s Shahid Kapoor’s film, which too will get a fair share of screening thanks to Shahid’s Kabir Singh momentum. Even if take a look at Vijay’s previous release Master, the film had opened below the 1 crore mark. So, in the Hindi belt, the star is yet to make it big as a crowd puller.

Considering all such factors and giving the benefit of the well-made trailer, Beast’s Hindi version is expected to take a start of 2–3 crores, which would be lower than Pushpa’s 3.33 crores.

What do you think, how much will Beast aka Raw make on its day 1? Share with us through comments.

