KGF Chapter 2 is the most awaited film in the country right now. Starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, the film is high on the buzz with its predecessor turning out to be a massive success at the box office. Seems like, the sequel is going to be much bigger!

Advertisement

In 2018, KGF’s first part stormed the country by raking in some huge numbers. After taking a good start, the film sustained really well in the long run, thus putting an impressive number on the board. Now with the goodwill of the prequel, KGF 2 has garnered an impressive buzz and it’s at an all-time high as the release date is just six days away.

Advertisement

It was yesterday, that the pre-booking for KGF Chapter 2 flagged off. As expected, the anticipation among the audience is clearly getting translated into numbers as the Hindi version alone minted magical numbers. As per the report in Pinkvilla, KGF 2 has sold around 1.07 lakh tickets and that too within 12 hours. The estimated sale is said to be 3.35 crores. Isn’t that huge?

Meanwhile, one of Tamil cinema’s fast-rising stars Harish Kalyan recently lauded Yash’s reply to a question on the possible clash between his film ‘KGF Chapter 2’ with the Vijay starrer ‘Beast’ at the box office.

Taking to Twitter to post a clip of Yash’s reply to the question, Harish Kalyan said, “This speech by Yash gaaru is really heartwarming. Super sir, well said. ‘Beast‘ and ‘KGF Chapter 2’ it is. Let’s spread love and positivity! I also love the way he respects his senior actors.”

For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 2 will face a clash with Beast and Jersey on 14th April 2022.

Must Read: RRR: Jr NTR Jokes About SS Rajamouli Carrying Immense Pressure For A Sequel, “If He Doesn’t Make, You’re Going To Kill Him For Sure”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube