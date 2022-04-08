SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is creating wonders at the box office as it has already broken major records in just a few days. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, the team recently hosted a success bash which was graced by media and actors from Bollywood and South industry. Drama queen Rakhi Sawant was also invited to the event and during the media interaction, the actress credited Salman Khan for the film’s success. Scroll down below to know why she said this.

The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was released on March 25, 2022, and opened with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Coming back to the topic, Rakhi Sawant while attending the RRR success bash, credited Salman Khan for the film’s accomplishment. She also says it was because of Salman’s blessing that SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan received when they appeared in Bigg Boss 15.

While interacting with Bollywood Life at the SS Rajamouli hosted RRR success event, Rakhi Sawant said, “Ye Puri team (RRR) Bigg Boss mein ayi thi jab main thi andar. Pura Salmanji ka hamara ashirwad lekar gayi woh. Pura Salmanji ne mast ashirwad de diya toh pura 1000 clear ho gaya dekho. Salmanji ka pyar hi aisa hai. (The entire team had come to Bigg Boss when I was inside, the entire team had taken Salmanji’s blessings before leaving and it has now touched ₹1000 crore).”

When asked about her plans for entering the South industry as their films are getting great response in recent years.

Rakhi Sawant replies, “Mujhe nahi pata, yahan pe kab kiski taqdeer chamak jaye. Kabhi bhi koi coffee banate banate, chai banate banate pradhan mantra ban sakte hain, toh main dance karte karte hearoin kyun nahi ban sakti. Dekhiye RRR-R(referring to herself). You never yahan par koi bhi bada ban sakta hai.”

