Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy promoting his recent release Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. For the same, the actor and co visited The Kapil Sharma Show and talked about their, jokes about life and lots more. During their interaction, the host asked the Dhoom actor if papa Amitabh Bachchan helps him in choosing scripts or if he ignores him.

Amitabh is a veteran actor who has featured in several blockbuster and cult hits over the years. But does he help his son in making choices on which films to say yes to? As per the Manmarziyaan actor, the answer is no. Read on to know what he said.

During his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host asked Abhishek Bachchan if he discusses film scripts with papa Amitabh Bachchan. While inquiring about it – as Sr Bachchan is an experienced actor, Kapil asked jokes and asked if the Deewar actor replies saying, “Maaf kijiye, hum khud bade busy hain, kisi aur ko sunaiye (excuse me, I am very busy, go and discuss with someone else).”

Responding to Kapil Sharma’s question, Abhishek Bachchan burst into laughter and replied, “Unhone hamesha ye chhoot di hai ki bhaiya, jo bhi galtia karni hai, wo khud karo, main kyu tumhe guide karu (He has always gives us freedom to make our own mistakes. He is like ‘whatever mistakes you have to make, make yourself, why should I guide you’).”

Sharing the promo of team Dasvi – Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, visiting The Kapil Sharma Show, the makers wrote, “Iss weekend hasi ke manch par @bachchan , @yamigautam aur @nimratofficial aayenge; @kapilsharma ke behtareen kalakaar team #Dasvi ke saath laughter ki sawaari karayenge!”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan as a convicted chief minister who decides to pursue Class 10 from behind the bars, Nimrat Kaur as his wife and the new chief minister and Yami Gautam as the jailor. The film is premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7, 2022. Ever since the film’s first poster released, Amitabh Bachchan had been actively promoting the flick.

