Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding the high horse as she gears up for her big Bollywood debut. She’s sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her next film, Goodbye. Rashmika’s happiness is pretty evident in the latest pictures.

Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of both of them together. In the picture, he seems to be smitten by the Pushpa actress. In the caption, he wrote, “Pushpa .. !!!”

To this, Rashmika wittingly replied in the comments, “Sir hum #jhukeganahi 💪🏻💣😄❤️”

Sharing the same picture, Rashmika too expressed gratitude to the megastar. She wrote in the caption, “Only and only gratitude smiles and love! ❤️🌸 @amitabhbachchan 🔥”

After the humongous success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut is highly anticipated and awaited. She currently has ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Goodbye’ is her kitty.

Previously, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has sought to send out some positivity to those who going through a tough time.

The actress, whose recent Telugu film ‘Pushpa’ has gone on to emerge a superhit, took to Instagram to send out some positive vibes.

She said, “The world’s a much better place with you in it! By you, I mean all of you. You all make me so happy and each one of you is so important.

“So, if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable, I know how you feel. And so, know that here’s me sending you my love and power to get through today.

