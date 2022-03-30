Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not only making headlines for their upcoming movie Brahmastra but also for their sizzling chemistry as a couple. Fans all around the world can’t wait to see these two love birds get hitched with each other soon.

Advertisement

Just recently it was reported that both the actors are all set to tie the knot this April, however, there was no confirmation about the same. Well, Alia’s sweetheart now opens up on this topic, and fans, it’s truly some great news for all of you’ll.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor who presently is busy focusing on the promotion of papa Rishi Kapoor’s last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ and also working on his upcoming film Brahmastra, has now finally broken his silence on all the speculation made about his and love lady Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

When asked about his wedding date with Alia Bhatt during a recent conversation with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I won’t give out date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon.” Well, it looks like the reports on the April wedding for the two are somewhat true, now. Can’t underestimate the word ‘soon’ from RK.

Meanwhile, when asked about the rumours of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding happening in the coming April, RK’s aunt Rima Jain, told Pinkvilla, “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you’ll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when.”

Are you excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as man and wife soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Screams ‘RRR’ At Frenzy Fans While Shooting Brahmastra With Ranbir Kapoor In A Viral Video, Fans Say “Poor Ayan…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube