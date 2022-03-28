2 States, the official adaption of one of Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novels of the same name, brought together Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first on the silver screen. Their chemistry in the film was applauded, and the movie went on to become a box office hit. However, you’ll be surprised to know that the film was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for the male lead.

Directed by Abhishek Varman in his directorial debut, the 2014 film was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also featured Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam as supporting cast. The film was nominated in eight categories at the 60th Filmfare Awards and won Best Music Director and Best Debut Director awards.

Back then when the 2 States team along with lead stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appeared at the trailer launch of the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan being considered for the lead role. On the other hand, it was Karan Johar’s idea to rope in Arjun for the role of Krish Malhotra.

Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Look at the journey the film (2 States) has taken. It started with Saif Ali Khan green lighting the project. Then Shah Rukh Khan and later Ranbir Kapoor. After that, Karan Johar came to me saying let’s make it with Arjun Kapoor and I fell off my chair.”

“However, when we started making the movie and I saw the final product, I thought Karan was right in his judgement.”

Sajid Nadiadwala further talking about Arjun Kapoor’s performance in 2 States said he felt proud, “I am proud of Arjun because I have seen him grow. I know his dad (Boney Kapoor) and mom (Mona Kapoor) very well. I am extremely proud of him for the way he has worked in films until now.”

