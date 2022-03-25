Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Ever since the two started dating, fans have been desperately waiting for their big fat Indian wedding. Recently, the couple was shooting in Varanasi for their upcoming film Brahmastra and videos of the same are going viral on social media. Earlier today, both Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay and got trolled on social media as fans speculated that the actress looked sad. Scroll below to watch the video.

Alia wore a beautiful white salwar-kurta and paired it with Kolhapuri flats as she accessorised her look with a luxury handbag and a face mask. Ranbir on the other hand donned a casual look with a dark blue shirt and a pair of jeans. He styled his look with a cap and a pair of sneakers.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for their upcoming magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is one of the most anticipated films of all time. Take a look at their video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Alia and Ranbir’s video, “Is it me or she really looks sadder now? 😮 I wonder if it’s tired due to their busy schedules or because personal life. (One thing… I think he’s very non affective to her, maybe he is in private, but who knows)” Another user commented, “Whenever she’s with ranbir her confidence goes so low and she looks scared as well.” A third user commented, “Alia always acts lesser than him when they’re together!”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt looking sad in the video with Ranbir Kapoor? Tell us in the comments below.

