The debate around The Kashmir Files seems to be never-ending as new controversies keep surfacing on social media almost every day. The film has been receiving immense support from a part of the audience while a bunch of other people have resorted to massive trolling, calling the film biased and factually incorrect. In a recent turn of events, an old video has surfaced on the internet where director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen calling Bhopalis ‘homos*xuals’ and the comment is not going down well amongst a few people.

For the unversed, TKF hit the theatres on March 11th this year and has been running successfully at the box office ever since. The movie has been made tax-free in several states for the historic significance the Kashmiri Pandits’ story holds. It features several popular actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar, amongst others, in lead roles.

As the film is leaving a deep mark at the BO, there are several controversies surrounding the movie and the method in which it has been narrated. In a recent video going viral on social media, director Vivek Agnihotri can be seen speaking about being a Bhopali and why he doesn’t call himself that anymore.

“I have grown up in Bhopal, but I do not want to call myself a Bhopali because that carries a certain connotation. If someone calls himself a Bhopali, it generally means that person is a homos*xual.. someone with ‘Nawabi‘ fantasies,” Vivek Agnihotri says in the interview.

Several people called out Vivek Agnihotri for the comment and a few politicians also decided to share the video and put their opinion forth. Senior Congress member Digvijaya Singh was one of the many people to drop a comment as he wrote, “Vivek Agnihotri Ji this must be your personal experience but not of any common Bhopali. I am also in contact of Bhopal and Bhopalis since 77 but never experienced it. ‘Company matters’.”

