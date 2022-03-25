Vivek Agnihotri‘s The Kashmir Files has been in the news ever since it hit theatres on March 11. From celebrities and politicians to fans across the nation, the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar starrer has been receiving rave reviews. Not just that, the film has also entered the Rs 200 crore club since its release and doesn’t look like it may stop anytime soon.

Advertisement

In the midst of all this positivity, many have also been calling TKF a polarising film. For those who do not know, a section of society has criticised the film for allegedly misrepresenting the tensions which in turn has turned into a matter of debate even in Parliament. In a recent chat, Vivek has now shared his views on the same and said that those who are criticising his film are the ones who support terrorist groups. Read on.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with ETimes, Vivek Agnihotri opened up about people claiming The Kashmir Files is a polarising film. The director said, “It’s a great service to democracy that you polarise between the evil and the good. Actually, I will not use the word polarise, I would say differentiate and segment people who are pro-humanity, people who believe in human values and human rights, and the people who are from the terrorism industry. People who give ideological or intellectual or media support to terrorists.”

The Kashmir Files director added, “So today on one side, we have a huge number of people who believe in humanity, and the other side has very small numbers.” Vivek Agnihotri continued, “Out of the 2 crores people who saw this film you won’t find a single person who will say this film is a polarising film. People who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising the film. The Kashmir Files is not dividing or polarising it is differentiating between Ram and Raavan.”

On being asked if he would like to say anything to those who have been slamming the film, Vivek simply said, “Why should I say anything to terrorists?”

Do you think Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is a polarising film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Vikram: Amitabh Bachchan To Create A Historic Casting Coup Teaming Up With Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube