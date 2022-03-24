Veteran costume designer Govindaraj K, who designed costumes for over 65 films, passed away on Thursday morning in the city due to an age-related illness.

Advertisement

He was 82.

Govindaraj had a great sense of colour and trendy design. In a career spanning over two decades, he designed costumes for several films including the Vijay-starrer ‘Kadhalukku Mariyathai’, Parthiban and Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Nee Varuvai Ena’, ‘Poove Unakkaga’ and ‘Poove Unakkaga’.

Advertisement

Govindaraj was also the personal costume designer for several actors including Ramarajan, Kanaga and Sangeetha.

He was associated with Super Good Films, Directors KS Ravikumar, Vikraman and Rajakumaran for many of their movies.

Govindarajan’s body has been kept at his residence in Porur for friends, family, and other visitors to pay their last tributes.

His last rites will take place at Valasaravakkam burial ground on Monday evening.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Reacts To Negativity, Low Box Office Of Her & Prabhas’ Film, “Every Film Has Its Own Destiny”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube