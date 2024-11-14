Suriya starrer Kanguva, despite all the hype, has failed to submit any great numbers at the box office on the opening day. As per the early trends, the period drama also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol did not set any new benchmark.

Kanguva Day 1 Box Office Collection

As per the early trends, the film has earned in the range of 22 – 23.5 crore on day 1 and has entered the top 5 Tamil Openers of 2024. It has failed to surpass Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 that opened at 26 crore.

Suriya Surpasses Sivakarthikeyan

The Suriya starrer, helmed by Siva, has surpassed the opening day collection of Sivakarthikeyan‘s war-drama Amaran, which opened at the box office as a Diwali release, getting tough competition from Lucky Bashkhar, KA, and Bagheera majorly!

Here are the top 5 Kollywood openers of 2024 and their India net collections at the box office.

The Greatest Of All Time: 45 crore Vettaiyan: 32 crore Indian 2: 26 crore Kanguva: 22 crore* (estimates) Amaran: 21.80 crore

Kanguva Worldwide Box Office Opening

Meanwhile, the early estimates suggest that the period drama might have missed the 40 crore mark at the worldwide box office.But despite missing the mark, it has managed to push Dhanush starrer Raayan with 23 crore worldwide opening out of the top 5 in the list of biggest Tamil openers of 2024 worldwide.

Check out the top 5 Tamil openers worldwide in 2024 and their gross box office collection.

The Greatest Of All Time: 101.78 crore Vettaiyan: 67.76 crore Indian 2: 56 crore Kanguva: 37 crore* (estimates) Amaran: 34.70 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

