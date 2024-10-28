After Jailer’s super success, Rajinikanth was expected to make a big noise with Vettaiyan, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a major failure at the Indian box office. The numbers are good in isolation, but considering the exorbitant price tag and Rajini’s presence, the film has failed to rake in the expected numbers. But if we talk about the bright spot, the film has helped the superstar cross the post-COVID milestone of 500 crores. Keep reading to learn about it!

In some of our previous box office stories, we discussed the actors earning a cumulative net collection of 1000 crores with their films post-COVID. Most recently, Jr NTR achieved the feat. He joined Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others who have already achieved the feat. Unfortunately, no actor from Kollywood is on the list.

Amid this, Rajinikanth recently crossed an important milestone at the Indian box office. Not 1000 crores, but the superstar has crossed the 500 crore milestone and is inches away from earning a cumulative collection of 600 crores in the post-COVID era. His Vettaiyan currently stands at a domestic net collection of 146.43 crores, which has pushed his total to 598.43 crores.

Rajinikanth’s first film after COVID-19 was Annaatthe, which did a business of 107 crores in India. His next release was Jailer, which raked in 345 crores. Adding this to Vettaiyan’s 146.43 crores, the total post-COVID sum stands at 598.43 crores net at the Indian box office. So, his per-film average is an impressive 199.47 crores.

Rajinikanth’s post-COVID performance at the Indian box office:

Annaatthe – 107 crores

Jailer – 345 crores

Vettaiyan – 146.43 crores

Total – 598.43 crores

Average – 199.47 crores

Meanwhile, up next, the actor will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. And with that biggie, he has a chance of achieving a cumulative collection of 1000 crores post-COVID.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

