The trailer of the much-talked-about Bagheera was unveiled a week ago, and the response has been mostly favorable. Starring Sriimurali in the lead role, the film is said to be important for Sandalwood as 2024 has not witnessed big projects from the industry so far. Especially after the debacle of Martin, everyone is hoping that it will bring back the lost glory of the Kannada film industry. Keep reading to know how much it can earn on day 1 at the Indian box office!

After the success of KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, and 777 Charlie, Sandalwood started grabbing all the attention. However, the industry failed to deliver remarkable content last year and even in 2024. Now, with a story written by none other than Prashanth Neel, high hopes are pinned on this upcoming Kannada biggie.

Backed by Hombale Films, Bagheera has managed to create momentum about itself. Hombale Films’ marketing and intriguing trailer have generated hype, which will help the film get off to a strong start in its home state, Karnataka. However, outside Karnataka, there’s little chance of this biggie mint moolah.

In the Hindi market, there’s no chance for Bagheera as two big films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will enjoy the maximum attention, and all other releases will face complete negligence. From the south, there are Amaran and Lucky Baskhar, which would dominate in their respective home states. So, the Sriimurali starrer needs the backing of strong content to shine at the Indian box office.

Considering the limitations in other regions but the good buzz in Karnataka, Bagheera is looking to take a start of 7-9 crores net at the Indian box office. So, there’s an outside chance of hitting the double-digit score but that all depends on the support from other regions and word-of-mouth. Nonetheless, it’s going to be the biggest Kannada opener of 2024 by surpassing Martin’s 6.30 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bougainvillea Box Office Collection (11 Days): Most Likely To Miss Its Budget Recovery Despite A Strong Start

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News